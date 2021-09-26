Minderman, Richard D.

passed peacefully on September 18, 2021. Born in St. Louis on May 5, 1932 to C.W. and Clara Minderman. He was a long time resident of Webster Groves and Des Peres, Missouri.

Survived by his wife, Verneal Minderman (nee Meyer); step-children: Gail Kloeppel, Natalie (Don) Hake, Bill (Beth) Newhouse, and Greg (Cathy) Newhouse; brother-in-law, Kenneth Knapp; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Bohrer; son, Dean C. Minderman; and sister, Donna Knapp.

Dick graduated from Southwest High School and then St. Louis University. After serving in the U.S. Army Finance Corp in Germany, he returned to St. Louis and built a long-term career in the grocery business.

Dick was an avid supporter of Mizzou football and the St. Louis Cardinals. Richard also enjoyed playing racquetball with his friends and participated in the Racquetball Senior Olympics. He was an avid traveler and loved to tell stories of his travels.

Richard donated his body to the SLU School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations to The BackStoppers appreciated.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held Oct. 17, 2021, 1:00-4:00, at Westborough Country Club, 631 S Berry Rd., St. Louis MO 63122. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.