Richard Lee Nix Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Nix, Richard Lee Sr.

age 84, passed away on Sept. 4, 2021. Dear husband of Jane (Holthaus) and the late Anita (Piccione). Devoted father of Jane Quinn (Tim), Nicole Nix, Molly Hackett (Brian), Richard, Jr. (Elizabeth), Ann Lemcke (Paul), Paul (Shauna) and Jim Byrne (Laurie). Loving grandfather of 21 and the late Emily Lemcke. Great-grandfather of 5.

Services: Memorial Mass and visitation on Thursday, Sept. 9th at St. Francis Xavier (College Church), 3628 Lindell Blvd. Visitation at 5 p.m.; Mass at 6 p.m. Complimentary parking at St. Louis University Laclede Garage.

A SERVICE OF

LUPTON CHAPEL




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
5:00p.m.
St. Francis Xavier (College Church)
3628 Lindell Blvd., MO
Sep
9
Memorial Mass
6:00p.m.
St. Francis Xavier (College Church)
3628 Lindell Blvd., MO
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
