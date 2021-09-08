Nix, Richard Lee Sr.

age 84, passed away on Sept. 4, 2021. Dear husband of Jane (Holthaus) and the late Anita (Piccione). Devoted father of Jane Quinn (Tim), Nicole Nix, Molly Hackett (Brian), Richard, Jr. (Elizabeth), Ann Lemcke (Paul), Paul (Shauna) and Jim Byrne (Laurie). Loving grandfather of 21 and the late Emily Lemcke. Great-grandfather of 5.

Services: Memorial Mass and visitation on Thursday, Sept. 9th at St. Francis Xavier (College Church), 3628 Lindell Blvd. Visitation at 5 p.m.; Mass at 6 p.m. Complimentary parking at St. Louis University Laclede Garage.

