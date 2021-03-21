Papendick, Richard C. "Rich"

on Friday, March 12 2021. Beloved husband of Sandra Papendick (nee Hays); loving father; dear step-father of Paul and Chris Ford; treasured brother of Carol (Hon. William) Crandall; dear brother-in-law to Annie Hays (Bill Romjue) and Sharon (Dr. Gary) Hamlin; loving uncle of Jim Crandall, Dr. Laura Crandall (Dr. Erin Friedman), Heather Meyers, Brian Hamlin, Matt Meyers, Jenny (Alan) Conrad, Jill (Brad) Bishop, Libby Davey, Jason (Rebecca) Hamlin, Beau (Michelle) Hamlin, and Sarah (Austin) Eidson; dear cousin, great-uncle and friend to many.

Rich was a life long St. Louisan and had fond memories of his childhood in the Pasadena Hills neighborhood. Rich took immense pride in the knowledge that his grandfather, Gustav Papendick, was credited for perfecting the bread slicer. This cemented the Papendick family claim of being "the greatest thing since sliced bread". Rich enjoyed a successful career as an executive in the food industry. After retirement, he became a valued partner in his wife's design business, Sandra Ford Design Consultant. One of the family's fondest memories of Rich was of him grilling his famous chicken wings before Cardinals and Blues games. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Macon Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.