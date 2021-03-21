Menu
Richard C. "Rich" Papendick

Papendick, Richard C. "Rich"

on Friday, March 12 2021. Beloved husband of Sandra Papendick (nee Hays); loving father; dear step-father of Paul and Chris Ford; treasured brother of Carol (Hon. William) Crandall; dear brother-in-law to Annie Hays (Bill Romjue) and Sharon (Dr. Gary) Hamlin; loving uncle of Jim Crandall, Dr. Laura Crandall (Dr. Erin Friedman), Heather Meyers, Brian Hamlin, Matt Meyers, Jenny (Alan) Conrad, Jill (Brad) Bishop, Libby Davey, Jason (Rebecca) Hamlin, Beau (Michelle) Hamlin, and Sarah (Austin) Eidson; dear cousin, great-uncle and friend to many.

Rich was a life long St. Louisan and had fond memories of his childhood in the Pasadena Hills neighborhood. Rich took immense pride in the knowledge that his grandfather, Gustav Papendick, was credited for perfecting the bread slicer. This cemented the Papendick family claim of being "the greatest thing since sliced bread". Rich enjoyed a successful career as an executive in the food industry. After retirement, he became a valued partner in his wife's design business, Sandra Ford Design Consultant. One of the family's fondest memories of Rich was of him grilling his famous chicken wings before Cardinals and Blues games. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Macon Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
You are sorely missed Richard. I´m comforted that you are with our Lord in paradise!
Gregg&Teri Kamp
Family
March 24, 2022
You have taken a part of my heart with you, "Richie". For 43 years you have been the most extraordinary friend. You always brought laughter to my life, no matter what, no matter when. I am honored and so blessed that you & your beautiful Sandra have been so much a part of my life. Love you oceans Richie.
Bonnie Thelma Verity
March 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy and prayers to your entire family and friends. So sorry for your loss.
Terri DiMaria
March 21, 2021
In my eyes there will never be a more kind and gentle man other than Richard Pappendick. He´d do anything for you and with a big silly grin on his face. He was always so pleasant no matter what was going on in his life. We will miss you. Teri Kamp There are no words. My heart is broken from the loss of my cousin and best friend. Gregg Kamp
Gregg & Teri Kamp
March 21, 2021
