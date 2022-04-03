Patton, Richard H. Jr.

Children's Advocacy Champion and Non-Profit Community Pioneer

Richard H. Patton Jr., one of the founding leaders of the non-profit organization Vision for Children at Risk and a tireless advocate for the needs of disadvantaged children in the St. Louis metropolitan area, especially those most impacted by racial and socioeconomic disparities, passed away on Wednesday, March 16th following a battle with cancer.

He was 74 and lived in Richmond Heights.

Mr. Patton led Vision for Children at Risk's research operations from the organization's founding in 1991 and served as its Executive Director after it was established as an independent agency in 1998 until his retirement in 2018. He was a true innovator who revolutionized the work of the non-profit community in the St. Louis region and across the state of Missouri with his commitment to collaborative action between organizations working on behalf of children. Mr. Patton's leadership brought together hundreds of diverse stakeholders. He was a strategic thinker, and his strategy was always solidarity.

Mr. Patton worked closely with the City of St. Louis on many child-serving initiatives including the Mayor's Commission on Children, Youth and Families. In addition to his work with Vision for Children at Risk, Mr. Patton served as board president of the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition, the Family Support Council and the Maternal, Child and Family Health Coalition, and as a board member of Access Academies, Cardinal Ritter College Prep, the St. Louis Council of Community Organizations and the City of St. Louis Board of Adult Welfare Services. He has served on the leadership team for Ready by 21 St. Louis, and committees for the United Way of Greater St. Louis, FOCUS St. Louis and many other organizations.

Throughout his career, Mr. Patton was recognized with numerous awards including the Missouri Child Advocate Award from the Missouri Alliance of Children, Youth and Families, and the James A. Braun Champion of Children Award presented by Youth in Need. He earned a master's degree in urban affairs from Saint Louis University. He also previously served as a senior research associate and fellow with the Center for Metropolitan Studies at the University of Missouri-St. Louis from 1997 to 2002. January 24th, 2018 was officially proclaimed Richard Patton Day in the city of St. Louis

As the oldest of ten children Mr. Patton, 'Rich' as he is known to family and friends, came about his leadership ability naturally. An unflinching, steadfast and stalwart son of Richard Patton Sr. and Claire Patton, Rich spent a lifetime as a hilarious, loving, protective and beyond generous son, brother, friend and uncle. His brave and caring wife, Corinne, made a beautiful life with him for more than 50 years and cared for him devotedly. Rich's love for Corinne, his family, SLU friends, friends coast-to-coast and around the globe is closely followed by his passion for the St. Louis Cardinals, Jazz and Blues music, Democratic politics coupled with a strong democracy and his encyclopedic knowledge of the Gateway City. He made all of our lives and the community much richer. His legacy will live on.

Mr. Patton was preceded in death by his parents, Richard H. Patton Sr. and Claire Patton, brother Mark Patton and sister-in-law Mary Grace Catalane, sister Ellen Patton and nephew Greg Patton. He is survived by his much beloved wife of more than 50 years, Corinne Patton, brothers Chris Patton, Mike Patton, Jimmy Patton, Steve Patton and Greg Patton, and sisters Mary Claire Ullrich and Laurie Glasson. Mr. Patton is further survived by brothers-in-law Dr. Chris Ullrich and Eric Glasson, and sisters-in-law Beth Patton and Maryanne Patton as well as nieces Jill, Katie and Emma Patton, Elizabeth Patton Peters and Vivian Glasson, nephews Jack, Will, Adam, Evan, Mark and Jake Patton and David and Sean Ullrich.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Vision for Children at Risk (www.visionforchildren.org), 1000 North Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis, MO 63113.