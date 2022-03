Paul, Richard Michael

Son of Ronald (deceased) and Mary Paul. Father of Joseph and Catherine Paul. Grandfather of Vincent Paul. Step-Grandfather to Xayon. Brother of Greg Paul, Sharon (Dave) Manegre, Linda (Dave) Dahlke, Janice Hankey, Timothy (Cindy) Paul, Cindy (Robert) Palazzolo, James (Julie) Paul. Uncle to 15 and Great-Uncle of 5 and friend to many.

Services: Mass at St. Joseph Church, 526 St. Joseph Ln., Manchester, MO 63021