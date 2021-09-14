Redel, Richard "Pete"

Born March 3, 1929, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the age of 92. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection.

Beloved husband to the late Virginia Redel; devoted father to Christine Newport, Michael (Tess) Redel, Vicki (Don) Peukert, Becky (Brian) Haskins, Melissa (Steve) Beasley, Cindy (Tad) Eckenrode, Amy (John) Schmerold, Mark (Michelle) Redel; grandfather of 23 and great-grandfather of 38.

Services: Pete donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. A private memorial Mass will be held in his honor.