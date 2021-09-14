Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard "Pete" Redel
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Redel, Richard "Pete"

Born March 3, 1929, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the age of 92. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection.

Beloved husband to the late Virginia Redel; devoted father to Christine Newport, Michael (Tess) Redel, Vicki (Don) Peukert, Becky (Brian) Haskins, Melissa (Steve) Beasley, Cindy (Tad) Eckenrode, Amy (John) Schmerold, Mark (Michelle) Redel; grandfather of 23 and great-grandfather of 38.

Services: Pete donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. A private memorial Mass will be held in his honor.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.