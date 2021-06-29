Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Richard Riek
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Riek, Richard

87, June 27, 2021. Funeral service at St. John UCC - Manchester Thurs. 11am. Visit at Schrader Funeral Home, Ballwin, Wed. 4 to 8pm. For more info see Schrader.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Jul
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John United Church of Christ
332 Old Sulphur Spring Road, Manchester, MO
Jul
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John United Church of Christ
332 Old Sulphur Spring Road, Manchester, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about his passing. Our condolences to his family. He will be missed. I will miss seeing him at the sausage suppers.
James Forbis
Friend
June 30, 2021
My condolences go out to the entire Riek Family. Your Father and Mother through Christ helped to make you the wonderful family that I know. John 16:22 comes to mind. From the entire Theiss family we send we send our hugs, thoughts and prayers.
Jack Theiss
Teacher
June 30, 2021
So many lovely memories of the Groenemann gatherings! Rich was one of my favorite people there! My live and sympathies to all the family!
Jan Groenemann
June 30, 2021
Wonderful person. I will always remember the fun room in the basement that we use to visit
Alice Hodges
June 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss our condolences
Maureen and Kevin Manning
Family
June 29, 2021
