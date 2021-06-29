So sorry to hear about his passing. Our condolences to his family. He will be missed. I will miss seeing him at the sausage suppers.
James Forbis
Friend
June 30, 2021
My condolences go out to the entire Riek Family. Your Father and Mother through Christ helped to make you the wonderful family that I know. John 16:22 comes to mind. From the entire Theiss family we send we send our hugs, thoughts and prayers.
Jack Theiss
Teacher
June 30, 2021
So many lovely memories of the Groenemann gatherings! Rich was one of my favorite people there! My live and sympathies to all the family!
Jan Groenemann
June 30, 2021
Wonderful person. I will always remember the fun room in the basement that we use to visit