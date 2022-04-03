Menu
Richard W. "Dick" Rogers

Rogers, Richard W. 'Dick'

passed away peacefully March 26, 2022, at the age of 99. Beloved husband of the late Virginia M. Rogers (nee Gessett). Dear father of Steven F. (Joan) Rogers, Barbara J. (David) Rexroat, David R. (Loree) Rogers and the late James M. Rogers. Dear brother of the late Frank D. Rogers. Our father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. Our uncle, cousin and friend to many.

He was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran having served as a Lt (J.G.) in the South Pacific. He graduated from Washington University in 1948. Dick went on to have a successful career, retiring as the Vice President and Comptroller of the Ralston Purina Company in 1985.

Services: Visitation is Monday, April 4, at 10:30 a.m. until the service at 11:30 a.m. the same day at St John's United Church of Christ, 15370 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO. Entombment Bellerive Gardens. Memorial contributions made to St John's UCC Choir.

A Buchholz Mortuary Service.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
