Russell, Richard "Dick" R.

92, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Cherished son of the late Fred (Wilma) Russell; beloved husband of Susan L. Russell (nee Linnemeyer); loving father of Michael "Mike" D. (Michele) Russell, Robert "Bob" L. Russell; dear grandfather of Ashley C. Russell and Lauren (Alexander) Teich, Army SPC Jesse R. Russell, Christopher R. (Chelsea) Russell. Great-grandfather of 4. Preceded in death by his brother John R. Russell. Dear uncle to Dave and friend to many.

Born and raised in Webster Groves, he met his wife of 70 years, Susan, while attending Webster Groves High. Thereafter, he enrolled at Washington University where he attended undergraduate and graduate school, earning his Juris Doctor. Postgraduate, Dick sold life insurance for a few years with John Hancock before hanging out his shingle on Clay Avenue in Kirkwood. He built and expanded his successful law practice the "old" way - with grit, a big heart, and word of mouth. Dick even tried and won a case before the Missouri State Supreme Court.

While his law career flourished, he still made time for his other passions, tennis being one of those. He found immense joy in playing tennis, and, even more, he was truly in his element as a tennis instructor and mentor to local Kirkwood players on the rise. His lifelong love of tennis culminated when he won the Missouri Valley Singles Indoor Sectional Championships for Men Over 45 years old.

Upon retirement from practicing law, he and Susie loved to take road trips all over the United States to take in its natural beauty. They both shared an interest in botany and dedicated their time as guides on wildflower walks at the Shaw Nature Reserve – Missouri Botanical Garden. Dick combined his knowledge of nature and legal expertise when he landed a seat on the Board of Directors for the Nature Conservancy.

His last few years were spent at Meramec Bluffs Assisted Living. With his positive and amiable nature, Dick made numerous friends and was finally able to play as much bridge as he wanted - teaching and grooming new opponents along the way. He will be missed by many.

Services: Services will be held at a later date at Grace Episcopal Church of Kirkwood. Memorial donations in Dick's name may be made to The Missouri Chapter of the Nature Conservancy www.boppchapel.com