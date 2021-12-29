I am remembering fondly that Uncle Dick and I bonded the first time we met at Grandma G´s house at the Gawith food shower for Marv and I in 1974. He was teasingly attentive and welcoming & our friendship grew from there - more recently culminating in me and Marv fulfilling his wishes in organizing the last 2 Gawith reunions in Salina. I am so glad he pushed for these to happen !! What beautiful and lasting memories we have of these reunions ! I will never forget the time we came to visit Uncle Dick and Aunt Wanda when the girls were little and he marinated and prepared the best pork steaks I have ever eaten. We all felt so special ! Something fun I will carry with me is uncle Dicks ability to pack a car! I watched in amazement as he meticulously and patiently packed their car with keepsakes from Grandma G´s estate auction. Aunt Wanda told me I would be amazed and I was! I always think of this when I am packing "too much" into "too little" spaces - reminding myself of this memory and persevering til it´s done! Love you , Uncle Dick. Thanks for the precious memories. Marv: I remember how i felt whenever the Saip´s came to visit or we went to see them - how Uncle Dicks baritone voice carried a type of authority and you always knew who was talking - it wasn´t like anyone else´s voice. But it was mixed with love, & I always knew he loved us boys. I appreciate Uncle Dicks service in the military and his years in traffic control at the airport. He will always be an icon and example to me for this, and also for the love he showed Aunt Wanda. I also remember him giving us a WILD ride on the car hood out in our farm field! He really got a kick out of seeing us boys get such a thrill! It´s unbelievable no one ever got hurt!! I know He is in Jesus´ arms now, and this makes me very happy.

Marvin and Jan Mattison Family December 29, 2021