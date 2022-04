Schaefer, Richard W.

Thurs., Jan. 6th, 2022. Devoted husband of 57 years to Kathleen F. Schaefer (nee Dowl). Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Church on Tues. Jan. 11th with mass at 11am. Visitation from 10am-11am at the church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

See www.osfuneralhomes.com for more details.