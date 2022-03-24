Menu
Richard E. Schmitt
FUNERAL HOME
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kassly Mortuary
Schmitt, Richard E.

age 74, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on August 23, 1947, in East St. Louis, IL, died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his residence.

Richard was Vice President and Production Manager for

Schifferdecker Kitchen and Bath. He was a hard worker and a wonderful family man. Richard was a history lover, active in the 1904 World's Fair and Carondelet Historical Societies. He built his family home and the beautiful backyard deck, hosting countless parties and pig roasts. Richard's loving and generous heart will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by parents, Edward H. and Vivian, nee Eisele Schmitt.

Richard is survived by his wife, Judith A. Schmitt, nee Fehlmann; his children, David (Michelle) Schmitt of Eagan, MN, and Michael (Ashley) Schmitt of West Lafayette, IN; his grandchildren, Olivia Schmitt and Emily Schmitt; and his siblings, Mary Diane Giedeman, Ellen (Harlan) Seymour, Stephen (Michelle) Schmitt, and John (Rose) Schmitt. Richard is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and loved ones.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Holy Trinity Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fairview Heights, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Fr. James Nall officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
