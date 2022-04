I´m so sorry to hear of Rich´s passing. I wanted to come to express my condolences, but time didn´t allow. Your family has always meant a lot to ours and I have always appreciated the friendships that have carried through the years. Blessings to all of you as you navigate the days of laughter and days of tears that lie ahead. You are all in my prayers.

Patti Givens Kolich September 30, 2021