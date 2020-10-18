Menu
Richard V. "Rich" Mainini

Mainini, Richard "Rich" V.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Benitia "Dolly" Mainini (nee Korte); loving father of Linda (Mark) Rootz and the late Laura (surviving Tom) Turner and Rick (surviving Melissa) Mainini; adored grandfather of Alex, Drew, Bennett and Carter Mainini, Jeff (Kelli) and Amanda Turner and Brad (Kayla) Rootz and great-grandfather of Quinton and Clayton; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Tuesday, October 20, 10:30 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
