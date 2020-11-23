Wagner, Richard Virgil

Richard Virgil "RV" Wagner, 84, passed away and entered the heavenly card room on November 20, 2020.

Richard was born on December 23, 1935 and was the son of the late Virgil Eugene and Lucille (Engelhard) Wagner and stepfather, Pat Cleghorn. Rich was the oldest of four children- the late Robert Wagner, Nancy Benz, and Jeanne Fischer.

Richard married Rita Mae (Huhn) Wagner on September 12, 1959. They were together for more than 60 years. He will always be in the hearts of his children - Cynthia (Jeff) Mentel, Richard V. (Kelly) Wagner Jr., Daniel (Julie) Wagner, the late Thomas Wagner, Timothy (Bobette) Wagner, Michelle (Vernon) Brittingham, Jennifer (Steve) Settlemoir, and Christopher Wagner. He was most proud of his 28 grandchildren.

RV will be remembered for his love of Spanish Echo Farms, Sunset Country Club, Concord Village Lions Club, and many charitable organizations.

He was an incredible business man and proud owner of R.V. Wagner, Inc., Kozeny Wagner, Inc., and Pella Windows & Doors of St. Louis. He was legendary for his generosity, work ethic, wit, and charm. He made an impact on everyone he met and will be missed by many - truly a life well played!

The Wagner Family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love, and support. Let's just have one more! God Bless America!

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's High School, St. Patrick's Center or Our Little Haven. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.