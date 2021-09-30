Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Vorwald

Vorwald, Richard

93, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on September 28th, 2021. Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia Jean Vorwald (nee Colligan) to whom he was married to for sixty-nine years. He is also survived by his children Craig (Donna) Vorwald, Philip (Catherine) Vorwald, James (Jeanne) Vorwald, Barbara (Eric) Ryan, Catherine (Paul) Stone, Mary (Scott) Hammel, Patricia (Matt) Innes. Richard leaves nineteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Richard is also survived by one of his sisters Jean Koeller.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Frank J. Vorwald and Charlotte (nee Bauer), his son Alan Vorwald, and his sister Ruth Pytlinski, along with many other family members and friends.

Richard graduated from Granite City High School in 1946 as Valedictorian. Richard attended college at SIU in Carbondale; where he played tennis for all four years and graduated with honors with a Masters in Mathematics. After college, Richard married Patricia (nee Colligan) in 1952. Richard served in the United States Army for two years, primarily at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah. He was employed for over forty years at Lockheed and McDonnell-Douglas as an information systems engineer. Richard was very active at St. Anglea Merici Catholic Church and Florissant Valley of Flowers for many years. He enjoyed photography, tennis, traveling, and most of all spending time with his family.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church starting at 9:00am located at 3861 N. HWY 67 FLORISSANT MO 63034. Services will be held on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at 10:00am located at 3861 N. HWY 67 FLORISSANT MO 63034. Burial will take place on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at 11:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery located at 980 GRAHAM ROAD FLORISSANT MO 63031.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Angela Merici Catholic Church
3861 N. HWY 67, FLORISSANT, MO
Oct
1
Service
11:30a.m.
St. Angela Merici Catholic Church
3861 N. HWY 67, FLORISSANT, MO
Oct
1
Burial
11:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery
980 GRAHAM ROAD, FLORISSANT, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of your husband, father passing away. I remember many good things growing up across the street. You know Mr Vorwald was a great man. Just look at his family, that says it all. Blessings to you all. John Ring
John David ring
Friend
October 1, 2021
My condolences on the death of Mr. Vorwald. I hope the family passes through grief easily. I saw where Mr. Vorwald served at Dugway Proving Ground in the 1950s, and that he had an interest in photography. Here at Dugway Proving Ground, we are trying to preserve our heritage, especially through vintage photos. If Mr. Vorwald had any photos, slides or souvenirs of Dugway we'd be interested in seeing them. Perhaps we could borrow some photos to scan them in, then return them. Please call me at 435-831-2116 to discuss. And please accept our thanks for Mr. Vorwald's service to his country at Dugway Proving Ground. Our condolences.
Al Vogel, Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results