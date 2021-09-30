Vorwald, Richard

93, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on September 28th, 2021. Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia Jean Vorwald (nee Colligan) to whom he was married to for sixty-nine years. He is also survived by his children Craig (Donna) Vorwald, Philip (Catherine) Vorwald, James (Jeanne) Vorwald, Barbara (Eric) Ryan, Catherine (Paul) Stone, Mary (Scott) Hammel, Patricia (Matt) Innes. Richard leaves nineteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Richard is also survived by one of his sisters Jean Koeller.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Frank J. Vorwald and Charlotte (nee Bauer), his son Alan Vorwald, and his sister Ruth Pytlinski, along with many other family members and friends.

Richard graduated from Granite City High School in 1946 as Valedictorian. Richard attended college at SIU in Carbondale; where he played tennis for all four years and graduated with honors with a Masters in Mathematics. After college, Richard married Patricia (nee Colligan) in 1952. Richard served in the United States Army for two years, primarily at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah. He was employed for over forty years at Lockheed and McDonnell-Douglas as an information systems engineer. Richard was very active at St. Anglea Merici Catholic Church and Florissant Valley of Flowers for many years. He enjoyed photography, tennis, traveling, and most of all spending time with his family.

Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church starting at 9:00am located at 3861 N. HWY 67 FLORISSANT MO 63034. Services will be held on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at 10:00am located at 3861 N. HWY 67 FLORISSANT MO 63034. Burial will take place on Friday, October 1st, 2021 at 11:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery located at 980 GRAHAM ROAD FLORISSANT MO 63031.