Gaffney, Richard W.

St. Louis - Richard W. Gaffney, 91, died Saturday morning October 10, 2020 at St. Agnes Home, of natural causes.

He follows his wife of 63 years, Marilyn, into paradise to meet his Creator. He leaves behind eight children: Kimberly Loza (Ralph), Richard Gaffney (Maureen), Terry Culture, Timothy Gaffney (Terri), Patrick Gaffney (Donna), Mary Susan Sutton (Dean), Leslie Gaffney (Frank), and James Gaffney. He also enjoyed his 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers Dan, Phil, John (belated) and sister, Mary Voss. Richard was born in St. Louis to his parents Richard M. and Hildegard Gaffney. He later moved to Shrewsbury in 1957 and lived there for 61 years before moving to St. Agnes Home in Kirkwood, where he received much love and excellent care.

He attended Cleveland High School, entered the Army in 1946, served in Korea and then attended Washington University, where he studied architecture. He was an active member of St. Michael's Church in Shrewsbury where he served on the Men's Club, as an usher, Boy Scout leader and for the World Missionary Fund. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. He was active in the AIA and was building commissioner for the City of Shrewsbury for 46 years. His full-time career covered 45 years as a draftsman and architect.

Services: He donated his body to SLU Medical School and there will be a memorial Mass at St. Michaels Church in Shrewsbury at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, October 17th. Masks are required. It can be viewed online at http://www.stmike.org/. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to St. Agnes Home in Kirkwood.