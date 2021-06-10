Menu
Richard Warneck
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Warneck, Rev. Dr. Richard

Professor Emeritus at Concordia Seminary St. Louis entered eternal rest in Christ Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Beloved husband for 58 years of Marlene Warneck (nee Kussmann); son of the late Rev. Walter and Selma Warneck; loving father of Richard and Stephen Warneck; dear brother of Doris (Rev. Ronald) Dommer and Dr. Walter (Janet) Warneck; dear uncle and cousin.

He served the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod as a parish pastor, as professor of pastoral theology and as an author on the subject.

Services: The funeral service will be held at Church of the Reformation (7910 MacKenzie Rd., 63123) Saturday, June 12, 11 a.m. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, June 11, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service (at church). Interment will take place at Concordia Cemetery, 4209 Bates, St. Louis. Memorials may be made to Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis, MO 63105.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Church of the Reformation
7910 MacKenzie Rd, MO
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Church of the Reformation
7910 MacKenzie Rd, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to you Mrs. Warneck and your family. I was a student at St. John's when Pastor Warneck was there and studied for my confirmation with him. He will be surely missed.
Arlene Sontag Haynes
School
June 11, 2021
We moved across the street from Richard and Marlene in late 2019 and had the pleasure of getting to know them since then. I always looked forward to having a quick chat with Richard when we were in our yards. Always so sweet and willing to talk about faith. I feel very fortunate to get to know him. May God grant him eternal rest and our prayers are with you Marlene, Richard and Stephen.
Monica, Patrick and William Helling
Other
June 11, 2021
My dear friends, the Warneck´s, Pastor Warneck meant the world to me. As the first person to really, truly make me aware of the importance of faith and humility in Jesus, I will always remember how important his careful instruction and insight led me to a better understanding of my faith and walk in Jesus today. Pastor Warneck and your family continue to mean a great deal to the Slaten´s, and know my love and prayers for all of you continue both today and tomorrow. May the Holy Spirit ease you at this time, and know you are very loved by both the Father of all creation and my family.
Dan Slaten
Friend
June 11, 2021
My husband, David and I extend our sympathy and prayers to Mrs Warneck and all the family. We remember Rev Warneck´s years at St John´s with joy and thankfulness for all you both gave to our church family during your time there. We were certainly sorry to see you go, but God´s call is always onward and upward. Please know that you all will be in our prayers.
Joyce (Wolf) Richard
School
June 10, 2021
I took a few classes from him. He helped me with a few sermon outlines more than once. A very kind man with a pastoral heart. I know he is enjoying heaven. The peace of the Lord be with the family.
Rev. Michael J. Schmidt
School
June 10, 2021
To The Warneck Family, especially his loving wife, Marlene, Richard was a faithful servant always. He was caring and always interested in how others were doing. I loved his preaching! He and Don are together again. God watch over us all 'til we meet again.
Patricia A Westhoff
Family
June 10, 2021
