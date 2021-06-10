Warneck, Rev. Dr. Richard

Professor Emeritus at Concordia Seminary St. Louis entered eternal rest in Christ Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Beloved husband for 58 years of Marlene Warneck (nee Kussmann); son of the late Rev. Walter and Selma Warneck; loving father of Richard and Stephen Warneck; dear brother of Doris (Rev. Ronald) Dommer and Dr. Walter (Janet) Warneck; dear uncle and cousin.

He served the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod as a parish pastor, as professor of pastoral theology and as an author on the subject.

Services: The funeral service will be held at Church of the Reformation (7910 MacKenzie Rd., 63123) Saturday, June 12, 11 a.m. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, June 11, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service (at church). Interment will take place at Concordia Cemetery, 4209 Bates, St. Louis. Memorials may be made to Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis, MO 63105.