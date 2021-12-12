Menu
Richard Charles White
White, Richard Charles

Richard "Dick" White, 84, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, passed Friday, November 19, 2021. He was born in Pittsburgh, the son of John V. and Helen (nee Pollack). Dick was a retail industry purchasing manager, retiring from Macy's in 1985, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dick's wife of 60 years, Marilyn Ann White, preceded him in death 15 months earlier. Dick was the loving father of Jeffrey A. (Thea) White, Keaven G. (Monica) White, Michael T. (Stasia) White and David J. (Robin) White; dear grandfather of Erik and Brittany White, Peyton and Cameron White, Cody, Taylor and Bryson White; Cara (Michael) Killam and Jace (Ashley) White; and great-grandfather of Emerson and Everly Killam. Dick was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jack White and Jim White.

Services: Saturday, January 8, 2022, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph Lane, Manchester, MO: Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jesuit Refuge Service or a charity of your choice. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at DarstFuneralHome.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
567 St. Joseph Lane, Manchester, MO
Jan
8
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
567 St. Joseph Lane, Manchester, MO
Dear White Family, We are so sorry to hear of Dick's death. He and Marilyn were dear friends. As much as you will miss him, rejoice that he has joined your mom in heaven. All of you did an amazing job taking care of him after Marilyn's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Stephanie and Keith Dill
Friend
December 12, 2021
