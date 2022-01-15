Menu
Richard "Dick" Wilbers Sr.

Wilbers Sr, Richard "Dick"

88, passed November 30, 2021 Services: St. Gerard Majella in Kirkwood on Friday, January 21st. Visitation at 10:00 am with funeral mass following at 11:00 am. www.neptunesociety.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
21
Visitation
10:00a.m.
MO
Jan
21
Service
St. Gerard Majella
Kirkwood, MO
Jan
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bette, It was literally just minutes ago that I learned of Dick's passing. I'm so, so sorry. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Noreen
Friend
January 30, 2022
Dear Shirley, Don, Sandra and Family, I tried yesterday to send a message and it was unsuccessful. Karen and I are both sad of his passing. In his honor we have donated $100 to Vitae (caring) society which is a prolife organization. Please be assured of our love and prayers. Because of some personal issues and the weather we were not able to make it to the services and I deeply regret that. Sincerely, Ray & Karen Wilbers 625 E Summit Mexico, MO 65265
Ray Wilbers M.D. Mexico MO
Family
January 21, 2022
Dick was a good friend and a partner in The Four Amigos (a airplane club) Fair skies and a smooth trip buddy
Arnie and Judy Fischer
Friend
January 16, 2022
