Dear Shirley, Don, Sandra and Family, I tried yesterday to send a message and it was unsuccessful. Karen and I are both sad of his passing. In his honor we have donated $100 to Vitae (caring) society which is a prolife organization. Please be assured of our love and prayers. Because of some personal issues and the weather we were not able to make it to the services and I deeply regret that. Sincerely, Ray & Karen Wilbers 625 E Summit Mexico, MO 65265

Ray Wilbers M.D. Mexico MO Family January 21, 2022