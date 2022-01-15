Bette, It was literally just minutes ago that I learned of Dick's passing. I'm so, so sorry. My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Noreen
Friend
January 30, 2022
Dear Shirley, Don, Sandra and Family,
I tried yesterday to send a message and it was unsuccessful. Karen and I are both sad of his passing. In his honor we have donated $100 to Vitae (caring) society which is a prolife organization. Please be assured of our love and prayers. Because of some personal issues and the weather we were not able to make it to the services and I deeply regret that.
Sincerely,
Ray & Karen Wilbers
625 E Summit
Mexico, MO 65265
Ray Wilbers M.D. Mexico MO
Family
January 21, 2022
Dick was a good friend and a partner in The
Four Amigos (a airplane club) Fair skies and a smooth trip buddy