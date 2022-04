Winkelhoch, Richard L.

61, passed away on December 28, 2021. He was born in St. Louis on March 14, 1960 and recently lived in Sikeston, MO. He was a track star at Lindbergh High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Theresa Winkelhoch. He is survived by his two sisters, Sharon Jens of South Carolina and Janice Froesel of Florida. Due to Covid, no services will be held at this time.