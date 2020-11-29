Clark, Richelle Annette Simmons

70, City of St. Louis, on 11/6. Caring daughter of Richard and Sallie Simmons; devoted wife of Joseph W. B. Clark Jr.; beloved mother Of Trina (P), Shameem (Rodney) and Josef; loving grandmother of Khalani, Ayana, Rodney Jr., Liya, JaBari, Rhadi, Attallah and Ayishah; loyal sister, cherished aunt and friend; dedicated lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC. Richelle's unmeasurable impact touched countless lives through her advocacy for quality public health and community service. She is loved by many and her legacy will live in our hearts forever.