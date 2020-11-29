Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richelle Annette Simmons Clark

Clark, Richelle Annette Simmons

70, City of St. Louis, on 11/6. Caring daughter of Richard and Sallie Simmons; devoted wife of Joseph W. B. Clark Jr.; beloved mother Of Trina (P), Shameem (Rodney) and Josef; loving grandmother of Khalani, Ayana, Rodney Jr., Liya, JaBari, Rhadi, Attallah and Ayishah; loyal sister, cherished aunt and friend; dedicated lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, INC. Richelle's unmeasurable impact touched countless lives through her advocacy for quality public health and community service. She is loved by many and her legacy will live in our hearts forever.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.