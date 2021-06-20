Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richelle Weisbrod
FUNERAL HOME
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
Saint Louis, MO

Weisbrod, Richelle Gimblett

Born October 1, 1951, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Richelle was the beloved wife of Michael W. Weisbrod, cherished mother of Abigail S. George (Locke) and adoring "Gigi" of Ford; dear sister of Richard L. Gimblett (Charlotte); sister-in-law of Karen Weisbrod, Diane Barbeau (Mark), Robert Weisbrod and the late John Weisbrod. Richelle was a loving aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and a friend to many. Richelle was preceded in death by her parents, Richard S. Gimblett and June L. Sommerhof Gimblett.

Richelle was an inspiration to everyone who knew her as she fought a courageous battle against breast cancer. Her bright smile, sense of humor and warm heart stayed with her to the end, and will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Services: A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 17 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd. at Newstead. The family will receive friends at the Cathedral at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Private interment. The Mass will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.

https://cathedralstl.org/liturgy-sacraments/livestream

In lieu of flowers, please consider Masses, a gift to the Siteman Cancer Center, 4921 Parkview Pl., St. Louis, MO 63110 or a gift to the Michael and Richelle Weisbrod Endowment Fund at the Roman Catholic Foundation of Eastern Missouri, 425 N. New Ballas Rd., Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63141.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Cathedral Basicila of St. Louis
4431 Lindell Blvd., St., MO
Jul
17
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cathedral Basicila of St. Louis
4431 Lindell Blvd., St., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I worked with and was good friends with Richelle during her time at Southwestern Bell Telephone during the early 80's. My wife, Jann, and I had a chance meeting with Richelle and Michael at a Zoo fund raising function probably about 1996-97 and enjoyed a few minutes together. I always appreciated Richelle, I sometimes called her RICKIE and she told me that the only other person who called her that was her dad, I'm not sure if that was a compliment to me or not, he says smiling. I knew from the moment I met her that she was a good loving beautiful woman who would be successful in life. Michael, Abigail and Richelle's extended family GOD has blessed you and may he continue to do so. May we all remember the good. Cheers
AVERY FORTENBERRY
Friend
July 26, 2021
Michael, I was so very sorry to hear this news. My deepest condolences to you and your family. She was a beautiful spirit. Prayers and hugs.
Vicki Henderson
June 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Weisbrod Family. Richelle was a colleague at MasterCard and I always appreciated her enthusiasm and willingness to try something new. May she Rest In Peace.
Betty Mitchem
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results