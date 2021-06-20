Weisbrod, Richelle Gimblett

Born October 1, 1951, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Richelle was the beloved wife of Michael W. Weisbrod, cherished mother of Abigail S. George (Locke) and adoring "Gigi" of Ford; dear sister of Richard L. Gimblett (Charlotte); sister-in-law of Karen Weisbrod, Diane Barbeau (Mark), Robert Weisbrod and the late John Weisbrod. Richelle was a loving aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and a friend to many. Richelle was preceded in death by her parents, Richard S. Gimblett and June L. Sommerhof Gimblett.

Richelle was an inspiration to everyone who knew her as she fought a courageous battle against breast cancer. Her bright smile, sense of humor and warm heart stayed with her to the end, and will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Services: A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 17 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Blvd. at Newstead. The family will receive friends at the Cathedral at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Private interment. The Mass will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.

https://cathedralstl.org/liturgy-sacraments/livestream

In lieu of flowers, please consider Masses, a gift to the Siteman Cancer Center, 4921 Parkview Pl., St. Louis, MO 63110 or a gift to the Michael and Richelle Weisbrod Endowment Fund at the Roman Catholic Foundation of Eastern Missouri, 425 N. New Ballas Rd., Suite 200, St. Louis, MO 63141.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL