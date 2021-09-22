What can I say about my cousin Big Rick, true fighter, easy going, outgoing, funny and great guy who was all about his family, spitting image of his Dad, Uncle John who Rick was like in person. His thoughtful and kind memories and words he shared about my Mom, I know if Mom was here she would be devistated in the loss of Rick, my Mom was close with her brother, Ricks Dad, Uncle John. Devistating with the loss of Rick, our family recently loss another dear cousin Don Tornatore. Rosemarie, Nicole, Rachel and family, May God The Father and His Son Jesus comfort you and bless you in this time of loss and grief, May His Grace and Love Give You Strength and May You Always Know Your Family Is Here For You and God The Father and His Son Jesus Is Always Here By Our Side And His Will Be Done.

Kevin Brusatti Family September 21, 2021