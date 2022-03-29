Hirson, Rita F.

Passed away March 26, 2022 after a two-decade battle with

Alzheimer's Disease.

Precious wife of the late Albert Hirson for over 62 years until his death in 2017. Beloved mother of Diane and Judith, adored Nana of Chelsea (Tim) Pequignot. Dear daughter of the late Ries and Ruth (Bock) Feith.

Services: Graveside service Wednesday, March 30, 10:00 a.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue. Contributions in Rita's memory may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden, Institute of Southern Jewish Life in Jackson, Miss., or charity of your choice. Special thank you for the sweet care from Agnes at BJC Hospice, and the staff at Anthology of Clayton View.

