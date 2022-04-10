Librach, Rita Sue

April 8, 2022. Beloved wife of the late David A. Librach; dear mother and mother-in-law of Vicki Swider (Rick), Karen Librach-Varley and Stanley Librach, MD, DDS; dear grandmother of Elysha Comer (Jason) and Michael Swider, Ian Varley (Kate), Steven Varley (Nicole) and Sarah Varley, Jenna and Alexa Librach; dear great-grandmother of four; dear sister and sister-in-law of Alan Mostow, Richard Goldenhersh (late Barbara); our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral service Tuesday, April 12th, at 10:00 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth Chapel, 11645 Ladue Rd. Interment at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery-White Rd. Memorial contributions preferred to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY, 10163. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

Berger Memorial Service