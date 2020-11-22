Sheftall, Rita Mae

(nee Tragesser) age 97, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died 11/12/2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Sheftall, dear daughter of the late Charles and Emily Tragesser of Trenton, IL. Dear sister of Pat Boehm, and the late Walter, Martha, Sigmond and Joseph Tragesser, Elizabeth Bendorf, Marie (Ganey) Schneider and Mildred Hennessy Ringwald. Dear Aunt, Great-Aunt and Great-Great-Aunt. Dear cousin and friend to many.

Rita was executive secretary of the Ed Roehr Radio Co where she served for 50 years. She retired in 1995. She was a Red Cross Grey Lady volunteer for 15 years and was chosen St. Louis' Red Cross Volunteer of the year for the evening program of "Women Who Work" in 1962. She was an active volunteer at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis in addition to serving as a lector and Eucharist Minister. There will be no visitation. Rita donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, Lindell and Newstead Ave, St. Louis, MO. Should friends desire, memorial contributions appreciated for Masses or to Our Lady's Inn, Tribute Fund, 8790 Manchester, St.Louis, MO 63144