Rita Marie Marshall
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
Saint Charles, MO

Marshall, Rita Marie

(nee Mohrmann), 82, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph Marshall for nearly 55 years. Loving mother of Tom (Lisa) Marshall; cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Sarah) Hume, Patricia (Brandon) Hoelscher, Victoria Marshall, and Mark Marshall; beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd., (Cottleville) with Funeral Mass immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1355 Motherhead Rd., MO
Jul
7
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1355 Motherhead Rd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my love and prayers to all her family during this very sad time! Rita was a wonderful person and I feel blessed to have shared many good times with her and Tom!
Janet Linhoff
July 6, 2021
