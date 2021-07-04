Marshall, Rita Marie

(nee Mohrmann), 82, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph Marshall for nearly 55 years. Loving mother of Tom (Lisa) Marshall; cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Sarah) Hume, Patricia (Brandon) Hoelscher, Victoria Marshall, and Mark Marshall; beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd., (Cottleville) with Funeral Mass immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com