Schnur, Rita Marie

(nee Dietz) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Schnur; loving mother of Elaine (Chuck) Dyn, Kathy (Randy) Gadell, Joan (Paul) Cejas, Robert (Elaine) Schnur, Thomas Schnur and the late Mary Schnur; cherished grandmother of Chuck, Dan, Karen, Joe, Katie, Nick, Greg, Christina, Julie, John, Michael and Matthew; great-grandmother of 5; dear sister of the late Msgr. Norbert Dietz, Sr. Theresa Dietz SSND, Deacon Alvin Dietz and Raymond Dietz; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, March 31, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Visitation Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.