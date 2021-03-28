Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rita Marie Schnur
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Schnur, Rita Marie

(nee Dietz) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Peter J. Schnur; loving mother of Elaine (Chuck) Dyn, Kathy (Randy) Gadell, Joan (Paul) Cejas, Robert (Elaine) Schnur, Thomas Schnur and the late Mary Schnur; cherished grandmother of Chuck, Dan, Karen, Joe, Katie, Nick, Greg, Christina, Julie, John, Michael and Matthew; great-grandmother of 5; dear sister of the late Msgr. Norbert Dietz, Sr. Theresa Dietz SSND, Deacon Alvin Dietz and Raymond Dietz; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, March 31, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Visitation Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
31
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
31
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So very sorry for your loss, sending love and prayers.
Patricia Laury
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results