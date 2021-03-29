Seiler, Rita Rae Meinecke

of Kirkwood, MO, passed away at her home at Aberdeen Heights Saturday, March 27, at the age of 89, joining her beloved husband, the late Joseph E. Seiler, DPM. Devoted daughter of the late Robert Raynor Meinecke and the late Lea Meinecke (nee Besso); cherished mother of Stephen R. Seiler (Bessie Sze), Michael J. Seiler (Marianne Link), Margaret M. Seiler, Jane Seiler Weil (Mark), and John R. Seiler (Heather Brunning-Mueller); treasured identical twin sister of the late Mary Ann Lane (nee Meinecke), grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, great-aunt, dearest friend and favorite teacher.

Rita was born on March 14, 1932 in Litchfield, IL, and later moved to St. Louis, MO where she graduated from Visitation Academy. She attended Chicago Musical College where she studied piano and received a Bachelor's degree in Music Therapy. While there, she met the love of her life, Joe, who was studying at Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine, and they were married on July 10, 1954.

That year, they moved to St. Louis, where she taught 4th grade until their first child was born. Later, she resumed teaching at her alma mater, Visitation Academy, where she taught for 22 years, including music and theology, eventually chairing the theology department.

Rita will forever be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her love, faith, and kind and generous spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gerard Majella, Kirkwood, MO, at 10:00 a.m. March 30, 2021. A celebration of her life will be planned for summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rita's honor to Visitation Academy (www.visitationacademy.org/giving).