Rita Rae Meinecke Seiler
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021

Seiler, Rita Rae Meinecke

of Kirkwood, MO, passed away at her home at Aberdeen Heights Saturday, March 27, at the age of 89, joining her beloved husband, the late Joseph E. Seiler, DPM. Devoted daughter of the late Robert Raynor Meinecke and the late Lea Meinecke (nee Besso); cherished mother of Stephen R. Seiler (Bessie Sze), Michael J. Seiler (Marianne Link), Margaret M. Seiler, Jane Seiler Weil (Mark), and John R. Seiler (Heather Brunning-Mueller); treasured identical twin sister of the late Mary Ann Lane (nee Meinecke), grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, great-aunt, dearest friend and favorite teacher.

Rita was born on March 14, 1932 in Litchfield, IL, and later moved to St. Louis, MO where she graduated from Visitation Academy. She attended Chicago Musical College where she studied piano and received a Bachelor's degree in Music Therapy. While there, she met the love of her life, Joe, who was studying at Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine, and they were married on July 10, 1954.

That year, they moved to St. Louis, where she taught 4th grade until their first child was born. Later, she resumed teaching at her alma mater, Visitation Academy, where she taught for 22 years, including music and theology, eventually chairing the theology department.

Rita will forever be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her love, faith, and kind and generous spirit. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services: A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gerard Majella, Kirkwood, MO, at 10:00 a.m. March 30, 2021. A celebration of her life will be planned for summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rita's honor to Visitation Academy (www.visitationacademy.org/giving).


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Gerard Majella
Kirkwood, MO
I had the pleasure of knowing Rita for a year when I joined the residents in assisted living. She welcomed me and we enjoyed tackling puzzles with other residents. I had just lost my husband so she was very understanding of my feelings. My sympathy to your family and may you know that she dearly loved her family.
Barbara Hollenbeck
March 31, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers to the Seiler Family. I smile when I think of your Mother - she was truly a beautiful person! Memories of our parents friendship brighten my days - the Summer swim parties! God Bless.
Mark Lieb
March 31, 2021
Condolences,prayers and peace to all the Seiler family! Dear Rita is in the arms of Jesus! She was so kind and loving! I know you will each pass this on in the world. I knew her from my ministry at St. Anselm Parish. Hold on to your Faith and also the many memories of community! Love and prayers!
Dotty Sanning
March 30, 2021
I remember Mrs. Seiler from Dr. Seiler's office in Florissant. Just a caring and wonderful couple. Such a nice experience whenever I went there. God bless them both and their family. Love, Trish Stromlund
Patricia Ann Stromlund
March 29, 2021
