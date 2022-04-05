Spetner, Robbie

April 2nd, 2022. Beloved husband of Stacey Spetner; Loving father of Lainey Spetner; Son of Helene and the late Alan Spetner; Brother of Amy Spetner Doughty (Chad); Son-in-law of Greg and Julie Faupel; Brother-in-law of Laura Myers (John) and Gregory Faupel; Uncle to Lilly, Caleb, and Zachary Doughty, and Lucas Myers.

Robbie has had amazing friends in all areas of his life. He loved people. Robbie's greatest passion was for his work as the chief operating officer of St. Louis T-Shirt, which he was a part of his whole life of 45 years. He was active in the Bowling and business community of St. Louis. Robbie found his greatest joys with his family. He was an amazing fun loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who never passed up an opportunity to make a joke or laugh. He will be deeply missed.

Services: Funeral service Wednesday, April 6th, 11:00 a.m. at Congregation Temple Israel, #1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive (Ladue and Spoede Roads). No visitation prior to service. Interment Chevra Kadisha Cemetery. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE