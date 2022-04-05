Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robbie Spetner
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Spetner, Robbie

April 2nd, 2022. Beloved husband of Stacey Spetner; Loving father of Lainey Spetner; Son of Helene and the late Alan Spetner; Brother of Amy Spetner Doughty (Chad); Son-in-law of Greg and Julie Faupel; Brother-in-law of Laura Myers (John) and Gregory Faupel; Uncle to Lilly, Caleb, and Zachary Doughty, and Lucas Myers.

Robbie has had amazing friends in all areas of his life. He loved people. Robbie's greatest passion was for his work as the chief operating officer of St. Louis T-Shirt, which he was a part of his whole life of 45 years. He was active in the Bowling and business community of St. Louis. Robbie found his greatest joys with his family. He was an amazing fun loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who never passed up an opportunity to make a joke or laugh. He will be deeply missed.

Services: Funeral service Wednesday, April 6th, 11:00 a.m. at Congregation Temple Israel, #1 Rabbi Alvan D. Rubin Drive (Ladue and Spoede Roads). No visitation prior to service. Interment Chevra Kadisha Cemetery. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.