St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Robert L. "Bob" Bannister
Nerinx Hall High School, St Louis University High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
Saint Louis, MO

Bannister, Robert L. "Bob"

1936-2022, passed away peacefully January 10, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee O'Hara) Bannister, devoted father of Mary, Anne and Catherine Bannister, dear brother of Barbara Galli (Louis) and Kathleen Brady, dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin, godfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Del L. and Irene (Scheetz) Bannister, his sister, Sr. Maureen Bannister, D.C., and his brothers, Thomas, Joseph and Patrick Bannister.

A graduate of St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University, Bob dedicated his professional life to education and public service. He began his teaching career at the St. Louis Priory School, spent thirty years as faculty and vice principal at Horton Watkins High School, and was principal of SLUH from 1995-2002. He was an adjunct professor of Mathematics at UMSL from 1968-1978. He represented the 12th Ward on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen from 1977-1979. A lifelong St. Louisan, Bob was an avid city historian and was thrilled to discover he was descended from the original settlers of St. Louis. He was a born storyteller and a master of puns. Bob loved helping others. Whether in his own house, at your house or in a school, he was there to be of service.

Bob met the love of his life, Margaret, on the parking lot of The Parkmoor while in high school. They married in 1959 and together raised three educated, strong, successful daughters. Bob served on numerous committees, boards and councils, including the St. Louis Art Museum, the St. Louis Public Library, the St. Louis Arena Corporation, the Arts and Humanities Commission of the City of St. Louis, the 1987-88 Board of Freeholders of the City and County of St. Louis, and the Boards of Trustees for Loyola Academy, Marian Middle School, Nerinx Hall and SLUH. To further research into Alzheimer's Disease, Bob has donated his brain to the SLU Brain Bank.

Services: A deferred memorial Mass will be held on Saturday March 19, 2022 at St. Gabriel the Archangel, 6303 Nottingham, St. Louis Missouri 63109 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or the Bannister Family Scholarship at St. Louis University High School, or the Del L. & Irene Bannister Scholarship at St. Louis University (Fund #30277). KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Gabriel the Archangel
6303 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Mar
19
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Gabriel the Archangel
6303 Nottingham Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
Bob was such a good guy -- friendly, kind, warm, funny, A very accomplished educator, he was also a great civic asset, who served well and thoughtfully on a parade of boards and commissions. I am especially grateful that he accepted the invitation from Mayor Schoemehl and me to serve on the ill-fated city-county Board of Freeholders (Electors) in the late 1980s. He was forward looking and he brought the wisdom of political experience to the table. My best wishes to his family, and especially to his sister Kathleen. Godspeed.
Frank Hamster
January 17, 2022
Bob was my favorite evaluator at Ladue. Such a kind man, he showed up at my door during my first year as a teacher to observe my all male senior class of struggling learners. Just as quickly, he turned around to leave with his yellow notepad in tow saying he would come back another time. I was blissfully writing lesson plans on the board, while my students were completely out of control behind me. A class act, he never spoke to me about it. Instead, he chose a different class to observe! I remember this act of kindness as if it were yesterday.
Lisa Crawford
Work
January 15, 2022
I was a student at Ladue Horton Watkins high school 1970-1974. Dr. Bannister taught calculus. Superb teacher and mentor. I remember him like it was last week. He was an inspiration and role model for my education. His family should be very proud of his legacy and all the lives he touched
Dr. Kenneth Kram
School
January 15, 2022
Dr. Bannister was a math teacher of mine in high school. I remember him very well. He stood out as a tremendous gentleman.
Fred Mohr
School
January 14, 2022
My sincere and prayerful condolences to Margaret and daughters. It was one of my greatest pleasures to have taught at SLUH under Bob's leadership. May he rest in eternal peace.
Dcn. Allen Boedeker
School
January 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results