Bannister, Robert L. "Bob"

1936-2022, passed away peacefully January 10, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee O'Hara) Bannister, devoted father of Mary, Anne and Catherine Bannister, dear brother of Barbara Galli (Louis) and Kathleen Brady, dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin, godfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents Del L. and Irene (Scheetz) Bannister, his sister, Sr. Maureen Bannister, D.C., and his brothers, Thomas, Joseph and Patrick Bannister.

A graduate of St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University, Bob dedicated his professional life to education and public service. He began his teaching career at the St. Louis Priory School, spent thirty years as faculty and vice principal at Horton Watkins High School, and was principal of SLUH from 1995-2002. He was an adjunct professor of Mathematics at UMSL from 1968-1978. He represented the 12th Ward on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen from 1977-1979. A lifelong St. Louisan, Bob was an avid city historian and was thrilled to discover he was descended from the original settlers of St. Louis. He was a born storyteller and a master of puns. Bob loved helping others. Whether in his own house, at your house or in a school, he was there to be of service.

Bob met the love of his life, Margaret, on the parking lot of The Parkmoor while in high school. They married in 1959 and together raised three educated, strong, successful daughters. Bob served on numerous committees, boards and councils, including the St. Louis Art Museum, the St. Louis Public Library, the St. Louis Arena Corporation, the Arts and Humanities Commission of the City of St. Louis, the 1987-88 Board of Freeholders of the City and County of St. Louis, and the Boards of Trustees for Loyola Academy, Marian Middle School, Nerinx Hall and SLUH. To further research into Alzheimer's Disease, Bob has donated his brain to the SLU Brain Bank.

Services: A deferred memorial Mass will be held on Saturday March 19, 2022 at St. Gabriel the Archangel, 6303 Nottingham, St. Louis Missouri 63109 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or the Bannister Family Scholarship at St. Louis University High School, or the Del L. & Irene Bannister Scholarship at St. Louis University (Fund #30277). KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS