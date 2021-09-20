Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Beckerle

Beckerle, Robert "Bob"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Eva Beckerle (nee Gathard) of 48 years; loving son of Frank and Mary Beckerle (nee Pieper); brother of Daniel (Anita), the late Sr. Rose Agnes Beckerle C.PP.S., Francis "Bud" (Eleanor), Sr. Mary Thomas C.PP.S., Joseph (the late Dorothy and survived by second wife Dorothy), John "Jack" (Micki) Beckerle, Virginia (Jim) Barthlomew, and Thomas (Jacqueline) Beckerle; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation on Wednesday, September 22, 9:00 a.m. until Mass 10:00 a.m. at St Justin Martyr Church, 11910 Eddie and Park Rd. (63126). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Justin's St. Vincent de Paul Society.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St Justin Martyr Church
11910 Eddie and Park Rd., MO
Sep
22
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St Justin Martyr Church
11910 Eddie and Park Rd, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Best math teacher ever. An important mentor in my life.
Bob Brennecke
Other
September 24, 2021
My cross country track coach and an outstanding teacher. Thank you, Coach, for always being there for your students!
Robert E. Pieske
School
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results