Beckerle, Robert "Bob"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Eva Beckerle (nee Gathard) of 48 years; loving son of Frank and Mary Beckerle (nee Pieper); brother of Daniel (Anita), the late Sr. Rose Agnes Beckerle C.PP.S., Francis "Bud" (Eleanor), Sr. Mary Thomas C.PP.S., Joseph (the late Dorothy and survived by second wife Dorothy), John "Jack" (Micki) Beckerle, Virginia (Jim) Barthlomew, and Thomas (Jacqueline) Beckerle; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation on Wednesday, September 22, 9:00 a.m. until Mass 10:00 a.m. at St Justin Martyr Church, 11910 Eddie and Park Rd. (63126). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Justin's St. Vincent de Paul Society.