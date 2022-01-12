Beckring, Robert C.

December, 31, 2021. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Harding) Beckring. Loving father of Brian (Rachel) Haywood; grandfather of Ella, Parker and Graham Haywood. Dear brother of Shirley (Jim) Boyle, Linda (Mark) Probst and the late Carol (Charlie) Bamert; brother-in-law of Mary (the late Bill) Habel. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Bob was a proud graduate of St. Louis University, class of 1961.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Private Burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ann Church, 7530 Natural Bridge, Normandy, MO 63121 or Masses preferred.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com