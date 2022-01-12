Menu
Robert C. Beckring
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Beckring, Robert C.

December, 31, 2021. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Harding) Beckring. Loving father of Brian (Rachel) Haywood; grandfather of Ella, Parker and Graham Haywood. Dear brother of Shirley (Jim) Boyle, Linda (Mark) Probst and the late Carol (Charlie) Bamert; brother-in-law of Mary (the late Bill) Habel. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Bob was a proud graduate of St. Louis University, class of 1961.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Private Burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Ann Church, 7530 Natural Bridge, Normandy, MO 63121 or Masses preferred.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thinking of you and praying for peace in your heart.
Laura Zamborsky
Friend
January 14, 2022
Hi Linda and Mark Remember Bob for being your brother and an ardent bowler at Corpus Christi lanes. Wish you peace. Dan
Dan & Donna Duffy
Friend
January 12, 2022
Dear Ann,
I was very saddened to hear that Bob had passed at church Sunday. Bob had a heart of gold and will truly be missed. We first became friends years ago when we renovated St. Ann's Cemetery then Bob asked me to help with the trivia fundraiser for the Sisters of the Good Shepherd for Maria Droste. We had a lot of fun in our endeavors. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Godspeed Bob!
Pat Williams
Friend
January 11, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jerry Eckert
Friend
January 10, 2022
