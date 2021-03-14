Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Roy Bedard
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Bedard, Robert Roy

Robert "George" Bedard died on February 20, 2021 at home with his family in Lake Hubert, MN after living with Alzheimer's for several years. Born in 1937 to George R. and Ruth (DuBeau) Bedard in Minneapolis, he entered the Christian Brothers school in Glencoe, MO at age 15 and began studying there. After 10 years he took his vows in 1962.

George received his B.A. and M.Ed. from St. Mary's College in Winona, MN. He did graduate studies at Loyola in Chicago and Marquette in Milwaukee and earned his M.S. in 1967 from St. Louis University. As a Christian Brother he taught at high schools and colleges in St. Louis, Chicago, Memphis and Winona.

He completed his Ph.D. in physics in 1974 at St. Louis University. He was a teacher at Parkway North High School and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. In 1986 he moved his family to Brainerd, MN. where he taught at Central Lakes College until his retirement in 2000. George loved making physics fun and accessible to all students. With grants from NASA and the National Science Foundation, he mentored science teachers in laboratory-centered instruction.

George married Janet Dell in St. Louis in 1971; she survives him. They parented 6 children and have 5 grandchildren. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Nisswa, MN at noon on Saturday, March 20. The service will be live-streamed.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or Christian Brothers LaSalle Memorial, 7650 S. County Line Rd., Burr Ridge, IL 60527.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Nisswa, MN
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I am honored and humbled to have been a Physics student of Dr. Bedard. It was my toughest class and had become a complete treasure to me. His connection to me is ethereal. On February 2, 1980, my Senior year, I was in a near fatal car accident. I went through the windshield and was hospitalized for a couple months. I qualified for graduation as a Junior and my teachers had given me a pass on that semesters work given medical issues. Regardless, I was a student of Dr. Bedard´s. He was NOT allowing me to have credit or a grade in his class without having done the work. He came almost daily to my hospital room, delivered my class work and sat. Barely being conscious most times, I resented his presence. He stood strong and insisted on going over the Physics lessons. Months later, as I emerged from the hospital and re-entered the world, people treated me differently. I was "delicate", "Take it easy on her", "she barely survived and had been through enough". Dr. Bedard was NOT treating me differently. He maintained, in spite of this unfortunate event, you are still in my class. He still held me to task. He never gave up on me!!!! I am inspired daily by his commitment to teaching and to not letting me lose complete contact and responsibility. I went on to be a successful college graduate from UCSD in Molecular Biology and completed a Masters at USC. He is forever in my heart and essential to my life!!! I think of you often and miss you. Thank you for saving me!!!
Cella McFadden Mann
June 5, 2021
A life long friend. I first met George at Glencoe, MO in my formative Novitiate year in the Christian Brothers. He was teaching a philosophy class on a hot muggy St. Louis summer day. We arrived to class damp with sweat, as there was no a/c, only to be redirected by George to the outdoor spring fed swimming pool. I don´t remember what we talked about but I learned from George that if an opportunity to have fun arises take it. He was a kind loving man.
Neil Wirts
March 18, 2021
I had the honor of having Dr. Bedard as my physics professor at Parkway North HS and at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy. He was highly intellectual and stoic, but had a soft spot for his students. He made physics enjoyable and will be greatly missed. RIP Dr. B
Randy Hu
March 17, 2021
My sincere condolences to Dr. Bedard´s family. Dr. Bedard was my physics teacher at Parkway North. He was a very kind and patient man. He always made time for his students, and never made anyone feel silly for not understanding. He really inspired my confidence to continue difficult classes.
Colleen Verkruysse McNeal
March 16, 2021
Dr. Bedard was one of my all time favorite teachers. I was very fortunate to have attended Parkway North High School and took every opportunity to take one of his classes. He will be greatly missed.
Laura Owens Boyd
March 15, 2021
One of a kind teacher! Left his Mark on me 45 years later ! RIP Dr Bedard . Thanks for all the knowledge!!
Nancy Schulman Sansone
March 15, 2021
My deepest sympathies. He was my favorite teacher at Parkway North in 1973. That was the schools first graduating class and my senior year.
Keith Glenn
March 15, 2021
Doc Bedard was one of the most kind, caring, understanding and most intelligent teachers, I ever had in high school. He was a fun, witty conversationalist. He made learning easy just by the way he spoke. I was hesitant about taking a physics class, but when I spoke to a dear friend who had taken his class, and he told me absolutely take it, and I'm so glad I did. I can't imagine being one of his children or grandchildren, I bet they learned a lot from a Dad like him. They are lucky kids to have had such a special Dad. That's what ALL Dads should be like for their kids. Sending my heartfelt condolences to Doc Bedards wife, family & friends. I'm sure he'll be watching over all of you from heaven, cause that's just the kind of man he was.
Pam Ellstrom
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results