Bedard, Robert Roy

Robert "George" Bedard died on February 20, 2021 at home with his family in Lake Hubert, MN after living with Alzheimer's for several years. Born in 1937 to George R. and Ruth (DuBeau) Bedard in Minneapolis, he entered the Christian Brothers school in Glencoe, MO at age 15 and began studying there. After 10 years he took his vows in 1962.

George received his B.A. and M.Ed. from St. Mary's College in Winona, MN. He did graduate studies at Loyola in Chicago and Marquette in Milwaukee and earned his M.S. in 1967 from St. Louis University. As a Christian Brother he taught at high schools and colleges in St. Louis, Chicago, Memphis and Winona.

He completed his Ph.D. in physics in 1974 at St. Louis University. He was a teacher at Parkway North High School and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. In 1986 he moved his family to Brainerd, MN. where he taught at Central Lakes College until his retirement in 2000. George loved making physics fun and accessible to all students. With grants from NASA and the National Science Foundation, he mentored science teachers in laboratory-centered instruction.

George married Janet Dell in St. Louis in 1971; she survives him. They parented 6 children and have 5 grandchildren. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Nisswa, MN at noon on Saturday, March 20. The service will be live-streamed.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association or Christian Brothers LaSalle Memorial, 7650 S. County Line Rd., Burr Ridge, IL 60527.