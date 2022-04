Blumenkemper, Robert L.

Wed., Oct. 6, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Joan E. Blumenkemper (nee King); dearest father of Anne Coleman, Julie (Dan) Parker and Barry (Lisa) Blumenkemper; loving grandfather of Brandon, Amanda, Matthew, Jacob, Paige, Leo, Sophie, Charles and Benjamin; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Funeral Mass St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, Mon., 10/11, 10 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Kutis So. Co..