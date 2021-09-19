Bolinske, Robert E., M.D.

passed away April 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anne Bolinske (nee Kramolowsky); dear father of Mary Jane Driscoll (David), Kathryn Bolinske, Janet Bolinske, Ellen Gunn (Joseph), and Robert Bolinske, Jr. (Brooke); grandfather of David and Kevin (Stephanie) Driscoll; Anne (Ryan) Walker and Elle Carroll; Daniel (Kellie), Claire, and Kathleen Gunn; and Del and Nate Bolinske; great-grandfather of Thomas Driscoll. Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Bolinske, and brother, Neal Bolinske.

Robert graduated from Marquette University School of Medicine in 1948 and completed his graduate study at St. Louis University and the Ohio State University. He was a clinical professor at St. Louis University and practiced allergy from 1958 to 2000. He was a longtime volunteer at the allergy clinic at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. He also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1956.

Services: Visitation and funeral will take place September 24, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn Ave., St. Louis, MO 63122. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. The funeral will begin at 10:00 and will be livestreamed at: zoom.us/j/96160717755?pwd=cktVRVZwc0czSWpvMDMvQ1RMa1pOUT09.

The family requests that those attending wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Masses preferred or in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation, P.O. Box 958235, St. Louis, MO 63195-8235. www.boppchapel.com