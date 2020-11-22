Bubb, Robert 'Bob'

age 88, was born in New Jersey and passed away on November 6, 2020 in San Diego, CA. He graduated from Quincy, IL high school and the University of Illinois where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Bob served in the US Army, was honorably discharged as Captain, and entered the life insurance business in Pittsburgh, PA. Bob and his family moved to St. Louis in 1969 when he was appointed manager of the Connecticut General Life Insurance Co. He founded Robert L Bubb and Co. a life insurance brokerage serving business owners in St. Louis for over 40 years.

Bob loved his family deeply and was very loved in return. Bob is survived by his beloved Jeanne, wife of 65 years and his four children: Patti Carlos (Brian), Thomas Bubb (Susan), Lan Jefferson (Lawrence), and Jonathan Bubb. His seven grandchildren were a blessing to him, and six great-grandchildren were the icing on the cake!

Bob was an 'out-of-the-box' thinker, always seeing the world in unique ways. He had a wonderful gift for making people laugh, for making them feel good about themselves. A friend wrote, 'Bob just exuded an interest in everything around him. What a gift that was to me, to all of us. And his wry sense of humor. Oh, my... what a joy!' Bob, alias the 'Trout Meister,' had a passion for fly-fishing in the streams of the Western mountains. He might even be there now! Looking ahead to his passing, he once wrote 'He came... He saw... He left smiling... Finito'.