Please be advised

of the death of

Bro. Robert "Bob" Chastain

Lifetime Member - 9/17/2021

Visitation & Memorial Service:

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, Visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Memorial service from 12 p.m to 1 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.,

St. Peters, MO 63676

Iron Workers Local # 396

Michael T. Heibeck, Business ManagerCharles P. Decker, President