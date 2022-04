Chastain, Robert "Bob"

passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2021. Visitation services will be at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376 on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following at 12 p.m. A private burial service will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to BJC Hospice in honor of Bob.

