Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert E. Concannon Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Concannon, Robert E. Jr.

died Friday, September 10, 2021 and will celebrate his 87th birthday in heaven on Monday with his wife, Betty, who died earlier this year. Doting father, he leaves behind his daughter, Maribeth Concannon, and his sisters, Peg (Joe) Niemann, Mimi (Tim) Butler; in-laws, Jane Concannon, Katherine Deering, Bert Bucksat, and a host of beloved family and cherished friends.

Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel on Wednesday, Sept 15th, 4-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday Sept 16th, 10:30 am at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Sep
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so sorry to read about your brother´s passing away. May he rest in peace with the Lord .
May and Rob Kaiser
September 13, 2021
Maribeth, my first job in the insurance business was working with your dad back in 1972 and we´ve kept in touch with each other ever since. He was a good friend and will be missed. I´m sorry for your loss. I know it´s been a tough year for you.
Elaine Knobler
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results