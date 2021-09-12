Concannon, Robert E. Jr.

died Friday, September 10, 2021 and will celebrate his 87th birthday in heaven on Monday with his wife, Betty, who died earlier this year. Doting father, he leaves behind his daughter, Maribeth Concannon, and his sisters, Peg (Joe) Niemann, Mimi (Tim) Butler; in-laws, Jane Concannon, Katherine Deering, Bert Bucksat, and a host of beloved family and cherished friends.

Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel on Wednesday, Sept 15th, 4-7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday Sept 16th, 10:30 am at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, 13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO. www.boppchapel.com