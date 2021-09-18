Crawford, Robert Ellis Jr.

88, of Clayton, Missouri, passed away on July 6, 2021 in Munich, Germany where he had resided the past few years.

Robert (Bob) was born (the day the nation's banks closed) on March 3, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to Robert Ellis Crawford Sr. and Susanna Wickham Crawford. His parents moved to Richmond Heights, Missouri when Bob was a baby. He grew up there as well as in Clayton, Missouri. He graduated from Clayton High School in 1951 and then attended Cornell University and Northwestern University. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Japan. He then traveled the world selling mutual funds for Investors Overseas Services.

Bob loved competition and excelled at tennis, croquet,bridge and backgammon...playing in many tournaments in St. Louis and throughout the U.S. He was a self taught student of history and excelled at Trivial Pursuits. He was a member of the Pachyderm Club of St. Louis and ran for political office. He was interested in computers from the very early days.

He fell in love with opera at the age of 16 when he heard Wagner's Die Miestersinger. In 1992, he founded the RECMusic Foundation to support the discovery of lesser known operas, opera singers, composers, and real time translation of art songs with added visualization for performances.

He funded many projects. The Des Knaben Wunderhorn project and the love of Gustav Mahler prompted him to found ArtsconvergeREC gGmbH in Munich, Germany. His love of great artistry and great music filled his final days as he was visited, video chatted, and listened to many artists he supported though the years.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving Bob are two brothers, John (Nancy) of Peoria, IL. and William of Clayton, MO. He is also survived by 5 nephews and 11 grand nieces and nephews. He leaves special friends and accomplished opera singers Eleni Matos and Stanley Jackson who gave him special care in his final years.

Services: A memorial service was held in Munich Germany on July 9, 2021. A family memorial service and internment in the church columbarium will be held at 3 pm at St. Michael and St. George Episcopal Church in Clayton, Mo. on September 18, 2021.