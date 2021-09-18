Menu
Robert Ellis Crawford Jr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Clayton High School

Crawford, Robert Ellis Jr.

88, of Clayton, Missouri, passed away on July 6, 2021 in Munich, Germany where he had resided the past few years.

Robert (Bob) was born (the day the nation's banks closed) on March 3, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to Robert Ellis Crawford Sr. and Susanna Wickham Crawford. His parents moved to Richmond Heights, Missouri when Bob was a baby. He grew up there as well as in Clayton, Missouri. He graduated from Clayton High School in 1951 and then attended Cornell University and Northwestern University. He served two years in the U.S. Army in Japan. He then traveled the world selling mutual funds for Investors Overseas Services.

Bob loved competition and excelled at tennis, croquet,bridge and backgammon...playing in many tournaments in St. Louis and throughout the U.S. He was a self taught student of history and excelled at Trivial Pursuits. He was a member of the Pachyderm Club of St. Louis and ran for political office. He was interested in computers from the very early days.

He fell in love with opera at the age of 16 when he heard Wagner's Die Miestersinger. In 1992, he founded the RECMusic Foundation to support the discovery of lesser known operas, opera singers, composers, and real time translation of art songs with added visualization for performances.

He funded many projects. The Des Knaben Wunderhorn project and the love of Gustav Mahler prompted him to found ArtsconvergeREC gGmbH in Munich, Germany. His love of great artistry and great music filled his final days as he was visited, video chatted, and listened to many artists he supported though the years.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving Bob are two brothers, John (Nancy) of Peoria, IL. and William of Clayton, MO. He is also survived by 5 nephews and 11 grand nieces and nephews. He leaves special friends and accomplished opera singers Eleni Matos and Stanley Jackson who gave him special care in his final years.

Services: A memorial service was held in Munich Germany on July 9, 2021. A family memorial service and internment in the church columbarium will be held at 3 pm at St. Michael and St. George Episcopal Church in Clayton, Mo. on September 18, 2021.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
St. Michael and St. George Episcopal Church
Clayton, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Too late to attend his service, I just learned Bob Crawford passed at age 88. He and I played in several memorable USCA #croquet #tournaments together in and away from St. Louis. When partnered, we would argue constantly about strategy, yet we still won. Our play to come in second in the B Tournament of an Arizona Open was a survival competition I will never forget. Our St. Louis Croquet Club was always well represented whenever and wherever he played. Wishing you wide wickets on the croquet court you now play on. A game of life well played, Bob.
Aaron Williams
Friend
September 21, 2021
I was very sorry to hear the news of the passing of Bob Crawford. It has been decades since I last saw Bob, but he was very important to me. His mother and mine were friends. It was he who, with the gift of a copy of War and Peace, introduced me to the works of Tolstoy an author who remains one of my all time favorites. He also helped to create in me a life long love of opera. I attended several Opera Theater performances with him in the Washington University Quadrangle. His legacy will indeed live on.
Nancy Birge-Osborne
Friend
September 18, 2021
