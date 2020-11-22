Bay, Robert D.

died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home in Chesterfield at the age of 94. He was born September 15, 1926. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Peggy Hampton Bay, who died in early 2019. He is survived by two sons, William (Angela) Bay of St. Louis and James Bay of San Diego, CA. He was the loving grandfather of Julia (Christopher) Nilan, Peter (Amy) Bay, and Susan (Robert) Joyce; cherished great-grandfather of Charlotte, Caroline, and Elizabeth Nilan and Walter Peter Bay; dear brother of the late Ruth (Robert) Osborne. He was a beloved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Bob was a professional engineer, soldier, and community leader. His distinguished career in engineering included service as President of the American Society of Civil Engineers in 1986. His service in the military began in World War II and spanned many years before rising to the rank of Major General, Corps of Engineers in the US Army Reserve. He was active with his alma mater, Missouri University of Science & Technology, and in his community and church.

As an engineer, he had a long and illustrious engineering career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the City of St Louis Water Department, Laclede Steel Company and Black & Veatch, an international engineering firm. Over his life, he was jointly responsible for a number of patented technologies, including the design and implementation of the composite floor joist system for the New York World Trade Center.

He had a lifelong involvement with the American Society of Civil Engineers, culminating in his service as President of the nationwide organization in 1986. He represented the engineering profession around the world, frequently contributing expertise on industry legislation and policy both on national television networks and before Congress. His challenge to civil engineers was to do their best professionally at all times.

His active military service began in World War II and spanned nearly 40 years. He was a military graduate of the Command & General Staff School and the Army War College. He commanded the 416th ENCOM, then the highest-level engineer troop command. He retired as a Major General, Corps of Engineers. Bob received the Distinguished Service Medal, the second highest military honor, for his leadership during the Cuban refugee crisis to provide housing for thousands of refugees.

Bob loved his alma mater, the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, now Missouri University of Science and Technology. The university conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Engineering on him in 1986, and he was the commencement speaker. He served as national president of the Alumni Association and was a founding member of the Alumni Alliance.

Bob was the first member and president of the Academy of Civil Engineers at Rolla. He was elected the 58th National Honor Member of Chi Epsilon, the Civil Engineering Honor Society. In 2011, the University named him as an inaugural inductee in its Alumni of Influence, the highest honor bestowed upon an alum for outstanding contributions to the campus, profession, and the world at large.

He was an active member of his church, wherever he lived. Over the last 25 years, he was a member of Fellowship of Wildwood, where he served as a deacon and Bible teacher. He also enjoyed his time on mission trips to Ecuador, Romania, and Kenya.

Bob loved the Lord, his family, and his church. He loved spending time with people, and it can truly be said he seldom met a stranger. He will be greatly missed.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Bob's life will be planned for next year. Burial with full military honors will be conducted at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Global Outreach Foundation of Fellowship of Wildwood, 17770 Mueller Rd., Glencoe, MO 63038, which funds the mission trips in which he loved to participate. For full obituary or to sign the family guestbook, please visit the funeral home website at www.schrader.com.