Robert J. Diamond
FUNERAL HOME
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Diamond, Robert J.

December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Doris Ginsberg Diamond; dear father and father-in-law of Melissa Thurmond and Benjamin Diamond (Jennifer); dear grandfather of Maxwell and Cooper; dear brother of the late Marvin Diamond and the late Edwin Diamond; our dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Thursday, December 30 at 10 a.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to the charity of your choice.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery
9125 Ladue Road, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
