Diamond, Robert J.

December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Doris Ginsberg Diamond; dear father and father-in-law of Melissa Thurmond and Benjamin Diamond (Jennifer); dear grandfather of Maxwell and Cooper; dear brother of the late Marvin Diamond and the late Edwin Diamond; our dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Thursday, December 30 at 10 a.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to the charity of your choice.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE