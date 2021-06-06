Donnelly, Robert Jule Ed.D.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Beloved husband of Berneice Donnelly (nee Mings); dear father of Diane (Joe) Vujnich and Dr. James (Tracey) Donnelly; dear grandfather of Kelsey, Kiley, Logan and Sophie; dear brother of the late Mildred Goforth, Harold, William and Norman Donnelly

Services: Private Burial at St. Paul Churchyard. Dr. Donnelly was a member of the Third Baptist Church. Contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Third Baptist Church (620 N. Grand Blvd. 63103) appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.