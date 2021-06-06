Menu
Robert Jule Donnelly Ed.D
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Donnelly, Robert Jule Ed.D.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Beloved husband of Berneice Donnelly (nee Mings); dear father of Diane (Joe) Vujnich and Dr. James (Tracey) Donnelly; dear grandfather of Kelsey, Kiley, Logan and Sophie; dear brother of the late Mildred Goforth, Harold, William and Norman Donnelly

Services: Private Burial at St. Paul Churchyard. Dr. Donnelly was a member of the Third Baptist Church. Contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Third Baptist Church (620 N. Grand Blvd. 63103) appreciated. Kutis Affton Service.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
