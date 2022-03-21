To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Bob was always so nice and cheerful and upbeat. He was a really genuine, fun person and will be missed by everyone. I have great memories of him barbecuing at your pool parties. I´m so sorry for your loss. May he Rest In Peace.
Marnie Kunz
Family
March 21, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss. I know he will be deeply missed and condolences to Maureen and her family. Bob Bob as Edward nicknamed him was a great Grandpa. Rest In Peace Bob.
Joyce Jarrett
Friend
March 21, 2022
Our condolences to Aunt Maureen, Bob Jr and Caroline. Uncle Bob was always such a nice, fun person. I am adding a photo of him at my “70s Party” circa 1996. Much love, Jennifer and Donovan
Jennifer Kuhl
Family
March 19, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. Bob was my first boss and mentor who taught me how to be a good engineer. He also taught me how to enjoy my job. I loved sitting in his office and hearing about the "old days". He was a great guy and he will be greatly missed.