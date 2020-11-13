Weiler, Robert E. Jr.

Passed away, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Ann Weiler (nee Powell); loving companion of Jackie Fechter; devoted father of Deborah Ann Lewis and Sheri (Doug) Slattery; cherished grandfather of Meghan (Drew) Lawley, Andrew Hackman, Kaitlyn and Justin Slattery; dear great-grandfather of Gavin and Jaden Lawley; brother of Larry (Sue) Weiler; uncle and friend of many.

Robert was a salesman for Wooster Brush for over 40 years. He was an active member of Community Christian Church where he served as Deacon and Elder. Robert also volunteered for Circle of Concern and enjoyed being a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

Services: Funeral service at Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd., Manchester, 63021, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Circle of Concern. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. ALL GUESTS ATTENDING THE VISITATION/SERVICE ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.