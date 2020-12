Winkeler, Robert E.

Friday, December 4, 2020. Survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and preceded in death by his twin brother.

Services: Visitation at Fenton United Methodist Church (800 Gravois Rd., 63026), Tuesday, December 8, 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Please see Kutisfuneralhomes.com for more information.