St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Robert J. "Bob" Ebert
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Ebert, Robert 'Bob' J.

91, of St. Louis, passed away on March 24th. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on March 29, 2022 at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63123. Church service will be held March 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Kutis. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Oran and Armenta, infant daughter Mary, and grandson Robert. Bob is survived by his wife Joann; children Tony, Anne, Mike, Julie; siblings Mary, Charlie, Bill, Teresa; grandchildren Stefan, Trisha, Emily, Zachary, Amanda, Hannah, Meghan, Alex,Riley; great-grandchild Henry. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to American Parkinson Disease Association



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
