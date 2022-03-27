Ebert, Robert 'Bob' J.

91, of St. Louis, passed away on March 24th. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on March 29, 2022 at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63123. Church service will be held March 30th at 10:30 a.m. at Kutis. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Oran and Armenta, infant daughter Mary, and grandson Robert. Bob is survived by his wife Joann; children Tony, Anne, Mike, Julie; siblings Mary, Charlie, Bill, Teresa; grandchildren Stefan, Trisha, Emily, Zachary, Amanda, Hannah, Meghan, Alex,Riley; great-grandchild Henry. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to American Parkinson Disease Association