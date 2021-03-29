Finley, Robert Fredrick

Sunday, March 28, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Hilda Ann Finley (nee Leithauser); dear father of Richard (Jennifer), Robert (Teresa), Carole and the late Nancy Finley; dear grandfather of Eric, Jacob, Robert, Hannah, Lucas and Kelsey; dear great-grandfather of Finley; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Finley was President and CEO of Glasco Electric Company. He was a distinguished alumni of Ranken Technical College and a graduate of Washington University. He was a great family mentor, role model and business leader.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, April 2, 1:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.