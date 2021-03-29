Menu
Robert Fredrick Finley
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Finley, Robert Fredrick

Sunday, March 28, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Hilda Ann Finley (nee Leithauser); dear father of Richard (Jennifer), Robert (Teresa), Carole and the late Nancy Finley; dear grandfather of Eric, Jacob, Robert, Hannah, Lucas and Kelsey; dear great-grandfather of Finley; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Finley was President and CEO of Glasco Electric Company. He was a distinguished alumni of Ranken Technical College and a graduate of Washington University. He was a great family mentor, role model and business leader.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, April 2, 1:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Apr
2
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hearing about the passing of Bob. We worked together when Rexel bought Glasco and remained friends ever since. He must have passed just after my last phone conversation with him. What a wonderful man and a true gentleman. May light perpetual shine upon his departed spirit. Steve Barker
Steven Barker
Friend
August 6, 2021
Carp and Toni
March 30, 2021
Condolences to Bob's family from the Glasco Family.
Rick Cohen
March 30, 2021
Bob was real gentleman and he will be missed.
Chris Burgoyne
March 29, 2021
Many fun times and trips together
Floyd Krickhahn
March 29, 2021
Mr. Finley was a 2nd father to me and always gave me good moral advice. I enjoyed our conversations and discussions on Christian principals. I'll never forget the impact he has had on me; we kept our conversations going up to the very end.
Bud Ferguson
March 29, 2021
